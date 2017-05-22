Jim Harbaugh Proves a Michigan Man Wears the Same Outfit to Golf and Deliver a Calf

Jim Harbaugh has returned to America after an eventful trip to Italy. So he spent today in khakis and a Jumpman sweater golfing and delivering a calf on a farm. If you ever had any questions about the versatility of Jordan Brand tops, consider them answered.

Thanks to Mike & Sue of @fairlife milk for the @fairoaksfarms tour. Great day, what a mission they are on! PLUS helped deliver a baby calf! pic.twitter.com/8sSZYPaY4o — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 22, 2017