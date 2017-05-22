Kevin Durant Sends Another Veiled Criticism in Russell Westbrook's Direction About Having Fun

Kevin Durant played alongside Russell Westbrook from 2008 to 2016. On the court they had great success, but their approaches to life were obviously very different. Westbrook turned out to be a crazy stat-hungry monster and Durant really just wanted to make friends and have fun. Here’s Durant’s latest [kinda/maybe/probably] shot at Westbrook from an interview with Marc Spears. Via The Undefeated:

It’s just basketball. You have people here who realize that the most important thing is it’s a game. You have fun. But you also should be passionate and dedicated. That is what everybody’s vision is. We know how important it is to everybody else. It’s not that serious. There is fine line between being passionate, taking it serious and being too serious. We kind of tiptoe that line a little bit more so on the not-so-serious side. I think that’s what makes it fun and makes you have a good time.

Winning 67 games and starting the playoffs 11-0 also makes you have a good time. Maybe if that had happened in Oklahoma City, Durant would have had more fun. Still, no matter what happens between Durant and Westbrook [either on the court or through the media] at least one former teammate thinks they’ll be able to work through their problems and reunite. A happy ending sure sounds like it might be a good time.