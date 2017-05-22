LeBron Fires Back at Cleveland Radio Guy Kenny Roda After Game 3 Loss

The Cavs led the Celtics by 21 points in the 3rd quarter, seemingly on their way to a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Then, it all fell apart, collapsing under a barrage of 3-pointers from Marcus Smart and clutch plays from Jonas Jerebko, and the Celtics won, 111-108.

LeBron, strangely, had a terrible game. He was having a brilliant postseason, and then he laid a major egg in Game 3: 11 points, six points, six assists and six turnovers, and he didn’t score in the final 16 minutes.

Afterward, LeBron owned up that he had a bad game, but didn’t explain why:

I had a tough game, period. I didn’t have it. They doubled me a little bit more in the post. My performance personally was all on me.

Hey, bad games happen. The Celtics just got drubbed twice at home and came in without their leading scorer, Isaiah Thomas. Easy spot to take your foot off the pedal.

But Kenny Roda, a radio guy from WHBC in Cleveland came back at LeBron, looking for specifics. It was a fair question. This was LeBron’s response:

“I was just pretty poor. What do you want me to say? Seems like you only ask questions when we lose. It’s a weird thing with you Kenny. You always come around when we lose. I swear … yeah, ok.”

This will be a thing tomorrow, that’s for sure. Here’s video:

LeBron just owned this reporter named Kenny @World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/yLeDXi8zpK — Tyler (@Tylereezus) May 22, 2017

The Cavs were 16.5-point favorites (the line was as high as 18) and as such, it officially is the biggest NBA playoff upset in the last 20 years. Short of injuries to LeBron, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics won’t win this series. But people will point to this game because it was one of the worst in LeBron’s playoff history.