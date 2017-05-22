Lithuanian Basketball Coach Lectures Reporter on Life After Player Misses Playoff Game For Birth of Child

Sarunas Jasikevicius, 41, played 3 seasons in the NBA with the Pacers and Warriors, but is now the coach of BC Zalgiris in his home country of Lithuania. Zalgiris is currently in the Lithuanian League semi-finals and center Augusto Lima skipped a game to attend the birth of his child. A younger reporter asked Jasikevicius about that decision and got a life lesson in return.

When you have kids, youngster, you’ll understand. Because that’s the height of a human experience. Wow, that’s a good question, really. Do you think basketball is the most important thing in life?

It would be nice if this video were used whenever a player misses a game for the birth of a child and some media member questions the decision.

Jasikevicius wrote a book two years ago that was published in three languages with plans to also publish it in English. This video should hurry along that process.