Indianapolis 500 Pole Winner Scott Dixon Robbed at Gunpoint During Taco Bell Run

It was an eventful Sunday for Scott Dixon. First, he won the pole for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 with a four-lap average of 232.164 mph, the fastest time in 21 years. Then, he got robbed at gunpoint while hitting up a local Taco Bell with his wife and fellow driver Dario Franchitti.

The robbery happened at 10 p.m., just four hours after Dixon was awarded the pole by turning laps of 232.164 miles per hour.

According to an IMPD report, “The victims stated 2 (black males) robbed them at gunpoint and fled north on Berwick (Avenue) on foot.”

Two teenagers ages 14 and 15, were later arrested.