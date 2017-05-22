Stephen A. Smith: Kevin Durant Has Gotten More Arrogant and Disrespectful, Hasn't Gotten Smarter

Stephen A. Smith and Kevin Durant have a history — they famously scrapped during the NBA superstar’s lead-up to free agency in 2015, and Stephen A. called his joining the Warriors a “weak move” — and so it doesn’t come as much surprise that the First Take co-host was not enamored with Durant’s recent comments that fans dissatisfied with all the playoff blowouts should just stop watching.

“Along the process of aging he’s gotten more arrogant, he’s gotten more disrespectful,” Stephen A. said. “He’s gotten more dismissive — particularly of the fans. To be quite honest with you, he hasn’t gotten smarter. The younger Durant never would have said something so flagrantly disrespectful towards fans.”

Smith said that the Kevin Durant who cried at his MVP press conference and thanked his mother is not the same “unappreciative” player we’re seeing now, who has gotten an unprecedented “honeymoon” as a superstar for not winning a championship.

Your thoughts?