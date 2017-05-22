Tim Tebow Hit His First Home Run In Six Weeks On Sunday

Tim Tebow’s batting average has been on the rise lately in the minor leagues, but his power had completely disappeared. On Sunday, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner finally belted his third home run of the season to break a 31-game drought.

Check it out:

The opposite-field blast was Tebow’s first since April 9. The New York Mets prospect is now hitting .230 for the low-A Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow isn’t exactly tearing things up, as he’s struck out 37 times in 35 games, has just 28 hits and his home run was just his 10th extra base hit of the season. His OPS of .688 is woeful, but hey the guy has never played professional baseball before so I guess we have to give him some kind of break there.

Still, Tebow’s ability to bring fans to games will keep him around for a while no matter how poorly he plays. If he keeps hitting above .200 and smacks the occasional home run, he’ll be on the team.