Verdict Still Out on Yankee Stadium's New Aaron Judge-Themed Section

New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge is a quarter of the way to a spectacular season. He’s on pace to hit .321 with 60 homers and 120 RBI. If he keeps it up, he could win the Triple Crown — and some people in the city may even be able to identify the 6-foot-8 slugger when presented with his face.

The Yankees, realizing this could be the birth of a new superstar, are striking while the iron is hot with a new section in right field dubbed “The Judge’s Chambers.”

Can’t say for sure, but that looks like part of the old Night Court set.

Look, it’s probably way too early for a gimmick like this. And if were any other team, we’d worried about placing too much pressure based on a small sample size. But anytime the Yankees stop taking themselves so seriously and have fun should be celebrated.

With that in mind, we won’t dwell on how a “Judge and Jury” section with 12 seats would have been a better idea.