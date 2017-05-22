NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Manu Ginobili Got a Great Sendoff from Spurs Fans

Manu Ginobili may have played his last game for the San Antonio Spurs this evening. The Argentinian has had a marvelous 15-year career, all in San Antonio. He made two All-Star games and contributed to four NBA championships. In the final minutes of tonight’s game versus Golden State the hometown fans showered him with appreciation. If this is indeed the end, it sure has been a pleasure to watch him compete.

 

