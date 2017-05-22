VIDEO: Manu Ginobili Got a Great Sendoff from Spurs Fans

Spurs fans loudly chant “Manu” during Game 4 of WCF pic.twitter.com/2UlKS8drNQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 23, 2017

Manu Ginobili may have played his last game for the San Antonio Spurs this evening. The Argentinian has had a marvelous 15-year career, all in San Antonio. He made two All-Star games and contributed to four NBA championships. In the final minutes of tonight’s game versus Golden State the hometown fans showered him with appreciation. If this is indeed the end, it sure has been a pleasure to watch him compete.