Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the Stanley Cup Playoffs deliver something new and compelling. Nashville winger Vktor Arvidsson emerged from a dirty check by Anaheim’s Nick Ritchie with a gash in the shape of an R on his forehead, as foretold in the Book of Revelation or a remixed Smashmouth song.

The R likely stands for Really Good Start as the Predators lead 2-0 after one period. Or Really Lame Joke after reading this blog post.