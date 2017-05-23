Cops Say The Elon Football Team Had A Few Peeping Toms On It

If Elon University Police are correct, there were three peeping toms on the school’s football team over the winter, and they took it beyond just peeping. These guys allegedly pulled out a camera.

From the Times-News in Durham, N.C.:

Marcus E. Willoughby, 18, of 201 Bridgefield Place, Apt. 131, Durham, was arrested Monday by the Elon University Police Department and charged with felony secret peeping. He was booked in the Alamance County jail under a $15,000 bond. According to an arrest warrant, on Jan. 15, Willoughby “did secretly and for the purpose of arousing sexual desire create a photographic video” using a laptop while in a dorm room in the university’s Danieley flats.

Willoughby joins Khalil Moore and Jeremiah Bridges in being charged with that crime. All three men are facing felony charges and have been suspended indefinitely from the football team.

According to FOX 8, an arrest warrant indicates that on Jan. 15, the men used a laptop computer to record a female student without her consent.