Cortez Kennedy, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Seattle Seahawks Great, Has Died

Cortez Kennedy has passed away in Orlando, Florida at the age of 48, according to TMZ Sports. No cause of death has been declared at this time.

Kennedy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, and was the best player on what was otherwise a down era for the Seattle Seahawks in the 1990’s, making three straight first team all-pros from 1992 to 1994, and going to six straight pro bowls. Kennedy changed his number from #96 to #99 for the 1992 season after his good friend and fellow Miami Hurricane player Jerome Brown died tragically in a car accident. Kennedy turned in his first all-pro season that year and became the dominant force at defensive tackle in the NFL. Like his friend, he is now gone too soon.