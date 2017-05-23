David Ross Made Dancing With the Stars Finale With Help From Jock Jams, Volume 1

David Ross went 1-for-3 in a 12-3 Chicago Cubs win over the St. Louis Cardinals on May 24, 2016. On May 24, 2017, Ross will appear in the season 24 finale of Dancing with the Stars with partner Lindsay Arnold.

Ross’ final dance was to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock. That’s right, he went back to Jock Jams, Volume 1 which was released in 1995. The song was originally released on vinyl in 1988. Imagine telling an 11-year old David Ross he’d someday dance to that song on national television.

I haven’t been following Ross’ exploits in retirement, but apparently this season they’ve used the hashtag “#TeamLadyAndTheGramp” despite the fact that Ross has no grandchildren. Anyway, here is the duo’s waltz from last night.

Also, this happened at some point this year. In baseball, only the rookies have to dress like that.