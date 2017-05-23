Dean & Deluca Invitational Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Final Stop in Texas

The Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial Country Club, in Fort Worth is the last stop in Texas this season for the PGA Tour.
Jordan Spieth is the defending champion at Colonial, but he is coming off of two straight missed cuts and a third in his last five events. It would be dumb to write off Spieth this early in the season, so ignore the hot takes.
Also in the field are Masters champion Sergio Garcia and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, along with Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner, and Kevin Kisner.
Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Jon Rahm
|+1202
|Jordan Spieth
|+1202
|Sergio Garcia
|+1402
|Paul Casey
|+2506
|Jason Dufner
|+2506
|Matt Kuchar
|+2506
|Tony Finau
|+3008
|Kevin Kisner
|+3008
|Bud Cauley
|+3310
|Ryan Palmer
|+3310
|Zach Johnson
|+3310
|Billy Horschel
|+3511
|Phil Mickelson
|+3679
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|7:22 AM
|1
|Kevin Streelman
|Kyle Stanley
|Bud Cauley
|7:33 AM
|1
|Ryan Moore
|Kevin Kisner
|Steve Stricker
|7:55 AM
|10
|Si Woo Kim
|Sergio Garcia
|Jon Rahm
|8:06 AM
|10
|Wesley Bryan
|Matt Kuchar
|Phil Mickelson
|12:22 PM
|10
|Angel Cabrera
|Cameron Tringale
|Jason Kokrak
|12:33 PM
|1
|Marc Leishman
|Greg Chalmers
|James Hahn
|12:44 PM
|10
|Jason Dufner
|Davis Love III
|Matt Every
|12:55 PM
|1
|Billy Horschel
|Brandt Snedeker
|Paul Casey
|1:06 PM
|1
|Jordan Spieth
|Pat Perez
|Zach Johnson
My Pick
What’s the point? Picking a winner now is like throwing darts blindfolded. Close your eyes and hope you get lucky, so, I’ll pick Kevin Kisner.
This is Kisner’s fourth appearance at the D&D. He finished tied for fifth in 2015 and tied for 10th in 2016. He’s averaged 67.75 in his last eight rounds and has already had some success this season with four top five finishes, two of which were second place finishes.
