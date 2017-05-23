Dean & Deluca Invitational Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Final Stop in Texas

The Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial Country Club, in Fort Worth is the last stop in Texas this season for the PGA Tour.

Jordan Spieth is the defending champion at Colonial, but he is coming off of two straight missed cuts and a third in his last five events. It would be dumb to write off Spieth this early in the season, so ignore the hot takes.

Also in the field are Masters champion Sergio Garcia and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, along with Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner, and Kevin Kisner.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Jon Rahm +1202 Jordan Spieth +1202 Sergio Garcia +1402 Paul Casey +2506 Jason Dufner +2506 Matt Kuchar +2506 Tony Finau +3008 Kevin Kisner +3008 Bud Cauley +3310 Ryan Palmer +3310 Zach Johnson +3310 Billy Horschel +3511 Phil Mickelson +3679

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 7:22 AM 1 Kevin Streelman Kyle Stanley Bud Cauley 7:33 AM 1 Ryan Moore Kevin Kisner Steve Stricker 7:55 AM 10 Si Woo Kim Sergio Garcia Jon Rahm 8:06 AM 10 Wesley Bryan Matt Kuchar Phil Mickelson 12:22 PM 10 Angel Cabrera Cameron Tringale Jason Kokrak 12:33 PM 1 Marc Leishman Greg Chalmers James Hahn 12:44 PM 10 Jason Dufner Davis Love III Matt Every 12:55 PM 1 Billy Horschel Brandt Snedeker Paul Casey 1:06 PM 1 Jordan Spieth Pat Perez Zach Johnson

My Pick

What’s the point? Picking a winner now is like throwing darts blindfolded. Close your eyes and hope you get lucky, so, I’ll pick Kevin Kisner.

This is Kisner’s fourth appearance at the D&D. He finished tied for fifth in 2015 and tied for 10th in 2016. He’s averaged 67.75 in his last eight rounds and has already had some success this season with four top five finishes, two of which were second place finishes.