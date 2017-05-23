Fearless Phillies Fan Makes Diving, One-Handed Catch in Upper Deck

Your browser does not support iframes.

Philadelphia fans are known for giving it 100 percent while seated in the stands. And that can lead to them getting a bad rap as everyone focuses on the negative stuff, like booing Santa Claus . The truth of the matter is that this passion can manifest itself in positive ways, as proven by the young fan who made a spectacular diving play on a foul ball at last night’s Phillies game.

He went all out while continuing to pay attention to his girlfriend on her birthday. He is all that is man.

On the field, the Phils fell to 15-27 after losing to the Colorado Rockies.