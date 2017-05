The Golden State Warriors won the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. After the game the team was presented with new hats. None of those hats were in Zaza Pachulia’s size because hats in that size do not exist. Everyone laughed.

SVP talks to Steph Curry about Zaza Pachulia not being able to get a hat on his head pic.twitter.com/8iRk3ESHkJ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 23, 2017

Draymond Green was on SportsCenter a little later and Scott Van Pelt pointed out that he was making a funny face while holding the Western Conference trophy. Green blamed it on Zaza trying to wear a hat.