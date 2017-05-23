MLB USA Today Sports

Kyle Schwarber Just Destroyed A Baseball

Kyle Schwarber Just Destroyed A Baseball

MLB

Kyle Schwarber Just Destroyed A Baseball

Kyle Schwarber has some serious power, and on Tuesday the Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter blasted off once again. Schwarber turned around a 90 mph “fastball” from Johnny Cueto in the first inning and sent it 470-feet out to right center.

Check it out:

Good lord, he destroyed that pitch.

It is really fun watching that man destroy a baseball.

, , , MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home