Kyle Schwarber Just Destroyed A Baseball

Kyle Schwarber has some serious power, and on Tuesday the Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter blasted off once again. Schwarber turned around a 90 mph “fastball” from Johnny Cueto in the first inning and sent it 470-feet out to right center.
Check it out:
Look at it go! @kschwarb12 smashes a 470-foot round-tripper, his longest @MLB homer. https://t.co/htlxyC34CI #Statcast pic.twitter.com/7bV76y4z9Q
— #Statcast (@statcast) May 24, 2017
Good lord, he destroyed that pitch.
It is really fun watching that man destroy a baseball.
