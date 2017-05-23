Leonard Fournette's Brother, Lanard Fournette, Arrested For Using Fake ID to Gamble

Lanard Fournette, the younger brother of Leonard Fournette, was arrested on Saturday after using a fake ID to gamble in the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge. Lanard had 5 carries for 13 yards as a redshirt freshman last season while Leonard dealt with injuries and turned pro.
Leonard was drafted with the 4th pick in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a rare deal that contains no offset language. Nor does it contain a clause that would force Lanard to step in for Leonard in the event of an injury. Now can someone please tell me what name is on Lanard Fournette’s fake ID?
