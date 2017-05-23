Roundup: Preserved Dinosaur Fossil; Massive Hot Dog Recall & Craig Hodges Backs LaVar Ball

Kylie Jenner … young man who was a week from college graduation was stabbed to death while waiting for an uber, and it may have been a hate crime … nice story of how Kirk Douglas met his wife at Cannes Film Festival … seven years ago, someone paid 10,000 bitcoin for two pizzas … the best preserved dinosaur fossil ever found was unearthed in Canada … “More Than 200,000 Pounds of Nathan’s, Curtis Hot Dogs Recalled” … if you read all the news headlines, like what’s happening in the Arctic, you’d constantly worry about the world’s future … the parents have been blamed for the girl getting pulled into the water by a sea lion … too small a sample size to make a huge deal out of, so I won’t be telling my kids how a lot of self-made millionaires didn’t get good grades … Twin Peaks is back on TV … another tragedy in England: 19 killed, 50 injured by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert …

Kevin Durant is doing really nice things in Oakland. He ain’t going nowhere. [Mercury News]

Talked to former Michael Jordan teammate Craig Hodges and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about LaVar Ball and LeBron James. [Full Three-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute Best of Podcast]

This is a really smart piece on business. If you’re in middle management, show it to your boss. It’ll make you look good. [Fast Company]

Really good breakdown of how teams switch on the big-and-roll, and how offenses attack. [Cleaning the Glass]

Nothing lasts forever, right? The ACC had revenue growth for five years, but that ended in 2015-2016. [Daily Press]

Tim Tebow: Groundball king. That’s not a good thing. [WSJ]

Early look at Erin Hills Golf Course, which will host the US Open next month. [Golf.com]

“The old white conservatives operate a sports league that enriches and champions African-Americans. The old white liberals control an industry that rightly is criticized for its neglect and tokenization of minority actors.” [WSJ]

Put Jameis Winston at receiver – he’ll make plays! [Joe Bucs Fan]

Here’s what I don’t get about Andy Reid trading up to draft Patrick Mahomes: How do you even know the Chiefs are guaranteed to keep their coach for two more years? So much can happen. [ESPN]

If you’ve got some time, this podcast with Steve Ballmer, the immensely wealthy owner of the Clippers, is worth listening to. [Freakonomics]

Fire at a gas station in Michigan; the fire fighter who was trapped is OK.

Tony Romo, DJ?

Real Sports investigates the biggest soccer sex scandal in the sport’s history.