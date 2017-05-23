Oklahoma Tight End Mark Andrews Is Dating Alpha Phi Kameron Robinson

Mark Andrews is heading in to his junior season at Oklahoma and the tight end is already ranked as the best underclassman at his position by Mel Kiper. Andrews has 50 receptions and 14 touchdowns in his career with the Sooners and at 6’5″ and 250 pounds he clearly has an NFL future. He also has a drop-dead gorgeous girlfriend, Kameron Robinson.

Ms. Robinson is an Alpha Phi at Oklahoma, is majoring in public relations and just finished up her sophomore year.

Here are some pictures of the couple:

paradise in your eyes🌞 A post shared by Kameron Quinn Robinson (@kameronn) on May 16, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

🌞🌴🥂🌺💛 A post shared by Kameron Quinn Robinson (@kameronn) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

thanks for the best Valentine's Day my handsome man💋 A post shared by Kameron Quinn Robinson (@kameronn) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

And some more from Kameron’s fantastic Instagram page:

step…step…your good A post shared by Kameron Quinn Robinson (@kameronn) on May 19, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT