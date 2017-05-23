Video: CBS's Lance Barrow Thinks Tony Romo Will be the Next John Madden

Tony Romo will make his broadcasting debut this week for CBS and it obviously won’t be during a NFL football game. CBS announced in April that Romo would be joining their crew as their lead color analyst alongside Jim Nantz for the upcoming season.

This week, according to CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow, Romo will put on a blazer and will be introduced as a part of the CBS crew during the Dean and Deluca Invitational.

“It will be the first time he will wear a blazer and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports,” Barrow said while swearing the audience to secrecy.

Barrow, who made the comments during a Periscope broadcast at the Ben Hogan Awards ceremony, also said he believes that Romo will be as good as the legendary John Madden.

“I think he is going to be great,” Barrow said. “I think we have the next John Madden on your hands.”

Whether or not Romo will be any good in the booth is yet to be determined, but obviously Barrow, who worked with Madden for years, is high on him.

