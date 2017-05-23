VIDEO: Kevin Durant is So Dismissive of Fans That He Signs Autographs and Poses for Selfies

Hours after Stephen A. Smith ripped him for being increasingly arrogant, disrespectful and dismissive, Golden State’s Kevin Durant took some time to press the flesh with fans in San Antonio. The sweet-shooting forward signed autographs and posed for selfies before sending the Spurs off to summer vacation.

Kevin Durant taking time to sign autographs and take selfies for fans before Game 4. pic.twitter.com/MfuRKHwdEo — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 23, 2017

This is totally weird because Smith, who is usually not one prone to hyperbole and has no history of provoking Durant, is usually so spot-on with his analysis.

There’s always the small chance that Durant made sure the cameras caught his spell of good cheer as a response to the comments. I choose not to be that woke.