Brock Osweiler Believes in Himself, Which is Nice

On paper, Brock Osweiler has had a fruitful two years. He went 5-2 as starter for the Denver Broncos in 2015 before being replaced by Peyton Manning en route to a Super Bowl crown. Last year, he made 14 starts for the Houston Texans and won a playoff game, albeit a playoff game against Connor Cook.

On tape, however, Osweiler’s deficiencies are evident and are a major reason he was shipped to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He figures to battle for depth chart position with quarterbacks Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer.

Osweiler, who managed just 5.8 yards per attempt while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns last year, was asked if he has what it takes to start in the NFL.

His reply?

Absolutely.

QB Brock Osweiler asked about Houston situation & then if he can be a starting QB in this league. You'll want to watch this exchange pic.twitter.com/VP9jaMoXtj — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 24, 2017

And you know what? Good for him. Good for showing confidence that he can assume the reins of the worst team in the league. It’s not an unreasonable belief. More importantly, why would a team want a 26-year-old quarterback who doesn’t think they can hack it as a starter?

The Browns would probably prefer Kizer to come in and dominate, but that might not happen. Or, it could and Osweiler would be turned to in a moment of need.

Answering “no, I don’t think I have what it takes” would have been a bigger story.