Jason Denayer, a 21-year old Belgian soccer player, was caught on video kicking a man in the head during a fight. The man Denayer kicked was apparently beating up one of Denayer’s friends. The player’s manager confirmed it was Denayer in the video and that it was in defense of a friend.

UPDATE: Denayer has apologized for his role in the incident.

Denayer is a centre-back for Manchester City who spent the last few years on loan to various clubs. Most recently with relegated Sunderland.