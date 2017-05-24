Kim Kardashian "Ass Guru" Gunnar Peterson Hired As Lakers Strength Coach

The Lakers announced today that they have hired Gunnar Peterson to be theirDirector of Strength and Endurance Training. TMZ, which refers to Peterson as Kim Kardashian’s “ass guru,” notes that he has also trained Khloe Kardashian, The Rock, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Antonio Brown, and Kate Beckinsale.

“From his time in college at Duke University until now, Gunnar has pursued excellence in training and fitness,” Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “Gunnar is a true pioneer and visionary at his craft, and will bring a new mentality to our weight room which we are all very excited about. Since Magic and I have worked with Gunnar in the past, we have a strong relationship with him, which makes working together now feel seamless.”

If Peterson’s presence means that there will be more Kardashian hoopla around the team — Jordan Clarkson and D’Angelo Russell have both been linked to Kendall Jenner at varying times — I’d personally have avoided the hire no matter how phenomenal a trainer he is. But, that’s just me opining from afar.