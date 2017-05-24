LeBron James May Have Been Sick During the Marcus Smart Fluke Game

LeBron James looked off during game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics upset the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron finished the game with 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting to go with 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 turnovers. It was so bad he might have dropped an entire spot in the Official Extremely Important Virtual Water Cooler Greatest Player of All-Time Standings.

After a slight bounceback performance in Game 4 (34 points on 27 shots), Richard Jefferson revealed that James might be feeling a little under the weather this week. According to Jefferson, Deron Williams missed Cavs’ shootaround on Tuesday with some kind of bug and they think that’s what affected LeBron on Sunday when he was feeling lethargic.

So maybe we can hold off on trading LeBron. That’s good news, right?

Wrong.

You know what Michael Jordan did the ONE time he was feeling under the weather? He put up 38 against Utah in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Of course, if career 31% 3-point shooter Shandon Anderson had made 7-of-10 from downtown that night maybe the Jazz would have won. If that had happened we’d probably be referring to Game 5 as the Fluke Game. Since he didn’t, I suggest that’s what we can call Game 3 of this series.