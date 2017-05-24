Manchester United Fans Sang Anti-ISIS Songs Before Europa League Final

Manchester United won the Europa League crown on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm. The win was big for the club but potentially bigger for its local fanbase, which is still reeling from a terrorist attack that killed 22 people on Monday night. But from the following video, you’d never know it.

Before Wednesday’s match, a group of Man. U fans gathered outside of a pub and sang anti-ISIS songs, showing they wouldn’t be cowed by the recent bombing. It was an awesome moment.

Check it out, but also be warned, the language is very NSFW:

In another awesome moment, Ajax and Man U. fans banded together in the stadium and sang Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” before kickoff:

That was awesome. Kudos to both sets of fans.