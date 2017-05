Rob Gronkowski may not have the broadest acting range but his ability to play himself is quite solid. And that’s just what he does in this 3LAU music video. The always adventuresome Gronk finds himself in several different amorous situations with many scantily-clad women — and he really sells it. Don’t be surprised when this guy wins an Academy Award in 2030 after he and a 53-year-old Tom Brady win their 11th Super Bowl together.