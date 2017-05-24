Shaq And Charles Barkley's Feud Got Really Personal On 'Inside The NBA'

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are almost constantly ribbing each other on “Inside the NBA,” but on Tuesday night things got a little more pointed.

During an argument about the postseason following Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the two went after each other. Shaq opened up by pulling rank and pointing out that Barkley had only been to the NBA Finals once. Sir Charles fired back that at least he hadn’t ridden Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant’s coattails. Things devolved from there.

Check it out:

That got real pretty fast. I think neither guy was sure if they were just joking around or not after a few comments. It seemed like there was some genuine anger there.

We’ll see how this plays out as the playoffs continue. Neither guy is one to let this kind of thing pass without a response.