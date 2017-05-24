Tom Brady is Not Good Enough for Aston Martin, Is a "Cadillac CTS at best"

Last week, Tom Brady signed an endorsement deal with Aston Martin that will include a limited release of his own version of the Vanquish S, that will likely sell for around $300,000.

That news probably doesn’t impact most of us, likely aroused Darren Rovell, and made one automotive blogger very upset (or maybe he’s the Stephen Douglas of auto bloggers and this is his “trade LeBron” piece.)

Matt Posky of “The Truth about Cars” immediately reacted with great angst to the news that Tom Brady would represent the Aston Martin brand. He starts off with a bang:

The notion of American football being included in a non-pickup automotive advertisement is already ridiculous. I have nothing against the NFL personally. It has an exceptionally broad appeal, but it evokes a sort of blue-collar stars and stripes forever type of pride that makes it a superb platform to promote army recruitment and Ford’s F-150.

Posky then goes on to reveal that he might have some personal issues with Brady as well, in addition to having high standards.

He might be good enough for GQ and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, but Aston Martin? Not on your life. Brady is a Cadillac CTS at best — yet Aston saw fit to place him right next to a $215,000 DB11 as part of its new “Category of One: Why Beautiful Matters” campaign like he [expletive] belongs there.

Later, we even learn that Tom Brady’s annoyingly small “toddler-sized” mouth might not even be able to finish a corn on the cob in a week, and that his biggest claim to fame is “that he’s one of the few high-profile NFL players that hasn’t committed a violent crime.”

Truly a Camaro of a piece. I mean that as a compliment, though Mr. Posky may not agree.