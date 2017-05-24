VIDEO: Joc Pederson Collided with Both of His Fellow Outfielders on Separate Plays

As centerfielder, Joc Pederson is captain of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfield. That status comes with great honor, but also high risk. On any given night, for instance, he could knock rib cages with both the left- and rightfielder.

Pederson discovered this the hard way on Tuesday.

First, he served as the unwilling horse for Cody Bellinger’s horsey ride.

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

Pederson then got hurt — after colliding with Yasiel Puig much more violently in the 10th inning. The good news is that Puig made the grab. The bad is that Pederson was forced to leave the game.

