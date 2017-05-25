Bill Simmons Roasted By Mallory Edens, Daughter of Bucks Owner

Bill Simmons thinks he could be a general manager in the NBA. He wrote about it back in 2008 when the Milwaukee Bucks were looking for a GM. Now it’s 2017 and the Bucks are again in the market for a GM and Simmons, unable to get an interview, has resorted to tweeting at the owner’s daughter, Mallory Edens. He followed that by saying he would trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics. Edens was not in the mood.

@BillSimmons . might need to see an updated pitch. A lot has changed since 2008 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iHgXYQl6i5 — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) May 24, 2017

I don’t think she’s going to pass on his resume.