Ivanka Trump Confused an Italian Soccer Legend With a Saint

Ivanka Trump visited Rome with the President this week. While there Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner went to lunch at Le cave di Sant’Ignazio. Hanging on the wall is a picture of deceased Italian footballer Giorgio Chinaglia with his arms outstretched. According to the Italian version of the Huffington Post, Ivanka saw the portrait and asked which Saint she was looking at.

Ivanka Trump at lunch in Rome restaurant.

It was Lazio/Cosmos legend Giorgio Chinaglia

In her defense, he is making a Saint-like pose in the image. On the other hand, he’s wearing what might most simply be described as a v-neck. Ivanka Trump had not yet been born when Chinaglia spent 1976 with the New York Cosmos.