Lonzo Ball Told the Celtics He Won't Work Out for Them

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it’s now official: Lonzo Ball, the UCLA point guard who really wants to play for the Lakers, has notified the Boston Celtics – who have the #1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft – he will not be working out for them.

Besides the obvious – Ball wants to go to the Lakers – what this move signals is that even if the Celtics trade the #1 pick, whoever gets it should not plan on drafting Lonzo Ball. That scenario could get ugly because it’s clear – he doesn’t want to play for anyone but the Lakers.

LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s dad, may have played this like a genius because his son will get to stay home … or he played this terribly and his son comes into the NBA with a huge target on his back. Or, both statements are true.

We haven’t discussed this last layer much yet, but how do you think the Lakers feel getting backed into a corner to draft the UCLA star? Their fans are expecting it. So is the Ball family. It feels like a formality.

But what if Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka decide that Jayson Tatum or Josh Jackson is a better fit for them?

There’s one month left until the draft, but today, it still feels like the Top 2 will go Markelle Fultz to Boston, then Lonzo Ball to the Lakers.