NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball Told the Celtics He Won't Work Out for Them

Lonzo Ball Told the Celtics He Won't Work Out for Them

NBA

Lonzo Ball Told the Celtics He Won't Work Out for Them

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it’s now official: Lonzo Ball, the UCLA point guard who really wants to play for the Lakers, has notified the Boston Celtics – who have the #1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft – he will not be working out for them.

Besides the obvious – Ball wants to go to the Lakers – what this move signals is that even if the Celtics trade the #1 pick, whoever gets it should not plan on drafting Lonzo Ball. That scenario could get ugly because it’s clear – he doesn’t want to play for anyone but the Lakers.

LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s dad, may have played this like a genius because his son will get to stay home … or he played this terribly and his son comes into the NBA with a huge target on his back. Or, both statements are true.

We haven’t discussed this last layer much yet, but how do you think the Lakers feel getting backed into a corner to draft the UCLA star? Their fans are expecting it. So is the Ball family. It feels like a formality.

But what if Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka decide that Jayson Tatum or Josh Jackson is a better fit for them?

There’s one month left until the draft, but today, it still feels like the Top 2 will go Markelle Fultz to Boston, then Lonzo Ball to the Lakers.

, , , , , , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home