Magic Johnson Compares LaVar Ball To Kris Jenner And The Kardashians

Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson went on ESPNLA Thursday and compared LaVar Ball to Kris Jenner and the Ball family to the Kardashians. And he meant it as a compliment.

You can listen to the entire interview here, but I’ve pulled some of the best quotes below.

First, Johnson said LaVar deserves “a lot of credit” for his parenting skills, and that some of the crazy things he says may actually be helping his kids. Then came the comparisons to the Jenner/Kardashian clan:

“The Kardashians, we didn’t say that the mom was bad, and she made them a lot of money, right? She’s bragged on her daughters, and I think it’s the same here. “He’s just saying, ‘Hey, my son is great,’ and there’s nothing bad with that. So we’re not looking at LaVar being a problem if we’re blessed to have the opportunity to draft Lonzo. We don’t know at this time if we’re going to do that at this time.”

Yeah, I mean no one has ever said Kris Jenner was a bad mom. And, of course, she would never exploit her children for financial gain. Nope, no one would ever claim such a thing. And LaVar is definitely fully all about his kids, it’s not like he’s repeatedly talked about how great he is. Nope, never happened.

Look, I get what Johnson is doing here, the Lakers are almost certainly going to wind up with Lonzo Ball in this year’s draft and they will be stuck dealing with LaVar for years. Johnson isn’t going to publicly blast him before the relationship has even started. But using Kris Jenner and the Kardashians as a comparison is unintentionally hilarious.