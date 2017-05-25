Mike Greenberg Twerking Was Electric TV, Even Better Radio

Mike Greenbergis a member of the National Association of Broadcasting Hall of Fame and will soon have his own morning show where he’ll be the only Mike. And if you think you can accomplish these things without taking big risks, think again. Luckily, Greenberg is not afraid of trying anything — even a minute-long twerking segment with Booger McFarland.

Here it is in all its grainy glory.

This is all the NFL’s fault. Wouldn’t be surprised if they changed the celebration rule by end of business.