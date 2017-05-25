Ohio State Football Quickly Put the Game of Thrones Trailer to Excellent Use

The first official trailer for the new season of Game of Thrones was released yesterday. As far as commercials go, it was pretty wonderful for GOT-starved fans. We’re just over 7 weeks from the premiere. We’re a little further from the start of college football season, but the audio from the Game of Thrones trailer is just as effective when you add some B1G footage as the Ohio State Buckeyes did.

I’m sure they won’t be the last, but they were probably the first so they get credit for effectively putting the new Game of Thrones trailer to good use.