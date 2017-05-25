The Warriors Are Heavily Favored To Beat The Cavs In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are 12-0 in NBA playoffs and now they’re set for a rubber match with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The Cavs just blasted the Boston Celtics in five games and are 12-1 in the playoffs so far. Oh, and they have the best player on the planet in LeBron James. Despite that, the Warriors are heavily favored to win Game 1 at home next Thursday.

NBA Finals Game 1 Thursday, June 1, 2017 Cavaliers 225.5

Warriors -7 Series Price

Cavaliers +220

Warriors -260 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) May 26, 2017

Yep, the odds are out and the Warriors are favored by seven points, and the +220 and -260 numbers are absurd considering how good both of these teams are and have been lately. That’s a really wide line for two evenly-matched teams.

Clearly oddsmakers don’t think we’re going to get much of a series. I disagree and can’t wait for this matchup to happen again.