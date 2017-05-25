This Jose Berrios Slider Belongs in a Museum

The Minnesota Twins have a fine young talent in Jose Berrios. He showed flashes but was inconsistent during his rookie year. He’ll be downright scary when he figures it out because his stuff is nasty. Check out this slider he froze Baltimore’s Caleb Joseph with on Wednesday. It deserves a Chris Berman “whoop” at the very least and permanent enshrinement in a museum at the most. And nothing in the middle.

Berrios is 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA after defeating Baltimore and the Twins have been a pleasant surprise this year, sitting atop the AL Central with a 25-18 record.

[MLB]