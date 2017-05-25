VIDEO: Heroic Man Named Ryan Set the Plinko Record on "The Price is Right," Chanted His Own Name

Greatness comes in all shapes and sizes. It can also occur at any time, even a late May morning on a network game show. Ryan, America’s newest viral sensation, won his way up on stage during The Price is Right and was rewarded with Plinko — arguably the best game. And, folks, I am thrilled to report that Ryan made the most of his moment by dominating Plinko in a way no one ever has, setting a new high score of 31,500. But it wasn’t so much what Ryan did, it was how he did it: with great gusto and confidence.

Even I, a person who is very much numb to the world’s pleasures, felt actual human joy when Ryan whipped the crowd into a frenzy by chanting his own name.

Enjoy your 15 minutes, Ryan. You’ve more than earned them.

Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!

[Uproxx]