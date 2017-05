Ask me how I feel and I'd say I got the best picture. Ain't that right Morgan Rae? #MyHat A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on May 25, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Sooner QB Baker Mayfield has been dating his girlfriend Morgan Mayberry, a fellow student at Oklahoma, since last September. This week, they vacationed in St. Lucia together. It appears to not be a terrible experience.

Absolutely thankful. Nothing beats paradise with this one. A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on May 24, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Earlier this offseason, Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas for public intoxication. He released a lengthy statement owning his actions, and apologizing for them.

