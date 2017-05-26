Chip Kelly Joining ESPN as a Studio Analyst, Will Continue to Appear in Every Coaching Rumor

ESPN has signed Chip Kelly to a multiyear deal, the network announced today. Kelly will provide pre- and postgame coverage of college football on ESPN2 and will also appear on SportsCenter to talk professional football.

It’s worth noting that this gig is nowhere near the top of the network’s pecking order. But, considering the fact Kelly is only 53 and will continue to be included in almost every coaching rumor that arises, one can understand why ESPN might be more comfortable with him in a less high-profile position.

Kelly went 46-7 at Oregon from 2009-2012 and took the Ducks to a national title game. His tenures with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers were less successful.

Still, he’s a respected and innovative offensive mind just waiting for a big-time program to come calling with an open checkbook. Waiting in front of a television camera is as good a place as any.