These Are the 60 Best Songs for Your Summer Country Music Playlist

I moved to Chicago eight summers ago, and it wasn’t long before I was regularly going to Country Night at the Houndstooth Saloon, an Alabama bar in Wrigleyville. The novelty of this evening manifested in a half-dozen or so other bars in the neighborhood becoming country-themed, or at least hosting a country night. Pitchers and 40 oz’s were obscenely cheap. It was always a phenomenal time (and presumably still is, but I lamentably haven’t been in awhile).

The most significant reason the evening was always so great was the DJ, Brian Berman. He essentially played the bar patrons like a marionette with his playlist, which had to have been carefully considered to strategically alternate the crowd between dancing and drinking. The unofficial price to get a request played was a shot of Jameson. If I recall correctly, he didn’t even accept cash tips. I mean this in the most endearing way possible: He was like furniture there. You expected him to be doing the same job, and loving it, in 2050. In a rapidly changing neighborhood, he was to be a constant.

While I don’t think I ever had a conversation with him beyond exchanging pleasantries, it made me very sad to learn in February that Berman had passed. Many of the songs on this summer playlist (and I also made a Spotify playlist of what was available) are ones I first enjoyed at the Houndstooth. This post is dedicated to Berman’s memory.

1. Zac Brown Band – No Hurry

2. Easton Corbin – All Over the Road

3. Luke Bryan – Move

4. Randy Houser – How Country Feels

5. Patsy Cline – Crazy

6. Tim McGraw – Something Like That

7. Toby Keith – Whiskey Girl

8. Alabama – Dixieland Delight

9. Blake Shelton – Honey Bee

10. Taylor Swift – Sparks Fly

11. Brantley Gilbert – Bottoms Up

12. Thomas Rhett – Die a Happy Man

13. Garth Brooks – Callin’ Baton Rouge

14. Kenny Chesney – Summertime

15. Brad Paisley – Mud on the Tires

16. David Lee Murphy – Dust on the Bottle

17. Patsy Cline – Back in Baby’s Arms

18. Luke Bryan – I Don’t Want this Night to End

19. Chris Young – Aw Naw

20. Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road

