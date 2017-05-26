The Warriors Haven't Lost in the Last 27 Games in Which Klay Thompson Has Played

We know Golden State’s Big 4 – Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant – haven’t lost a game they’ve started and finished since February 4th. That’s 16-0.

But here’s an even more impressive fact: In the last 27 games Klay Thompson has played, the Warriors are 27-0. Perhaps more staggering: The average margin of victory? A mind-boggling 16 points per game.

The last time Klay Thompson lost a game? March 10th in Minnesota. The Warriors lost by 1. Kevin Durant did not play.

As excited as I am for Kevin Durant vs LeBron, I’m nearly equally thrilled for Klay Thompson vs Kyrie Irving. Who can forget Thompson playing perfect defense on Christmas Day, and Irving still hitting this shot?

With all these overwhelming postseason stats the Cavs and Warriors have posted, gosh I hope we get a great series. Remember, the Cavs opened last postseason 10-0, and went into the Finals and got destroyed in the first two games by 48 points, as Golden State built a 3-1 lead.