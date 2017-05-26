LeBron James Has Caught Michael Jordan in Everything But Baldness

LeBron James scored 35 points in the Eastern Conference Finals-clinching Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. In the process he broke Michael Jordan’s record for most points scored in postseason history. After the game he talked about what Michael Jordan meant to him and all the ways he tried to be like Mike. LeBron says the only thing he didn’t do was go bald. This got a hilarious reaction from Tristan Thompson as well as an admission from LeBron that he’s headed that direction.

LeBron: "I didn't go bald like Mike, but I'm gettin' there." (look at Tristan Thompson's reaction) pic.twitter.com/d2WFZ5weDU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2017

If LeBron can really fight off baldness until after he retires it might be his greatest accomplishment. Good luck, King.