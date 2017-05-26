Odell Beckham Jr. and Iggy Azalea Share Nothing More Than a Love of Bowling

Odell Beckham Jr. and Iggy Azalea were at a bowling alley together on Monday night, but they were not together. That’s right, the wide receiver and the pop star are not dating according to the wide receiver and the pop star. They’re just two independent people who like to bowl. So stop trying to think up celebrity couple names like OBJayzalea and Igham and Ody and Becky and Bazalea and Azham and Beggy and Baz Luhrmann because they are not an item. OK? Just move on with your life.