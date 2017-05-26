Reminder: Stephen A. Smith Has Gotten His Last Seven NBA Finals Picks Wrong

Stephen A. Smith talks about basketball for a living, and while he’s certainly made a name for himself and worked really hard to get where he is, he’s not so great at making predictions.

The following video shows Smith’s last six picks to win the NBA Finals, guess how many he got right? I’ll give you a hint, I have won as many NBA titles as he has correct predictions in the last six year. Still not sure? Watch:

Each of those predictions was made just before the finals tipped off and each was absolutely, 100 percent wrong. But wait, there’s more.

Stephen A.’s wrong picks go back even further. In 2010 he predicted the Boston Celtics would beat the Los Angeles Lakers (they didn’t). That means that for the last seven years Smith has gone 0-for-7 picking the winner of the NBA Finals. That’s simply remarkable, since he has a 50-50 chance to be right each time. That’s an impressive level of fail.

To find a correct prediction, you have to go all the way back to 2009, when Smith said the heavily-favored Lakers would beat the Orlando Magic. That one wasn’t much of a reach.

So when you’re placing bets this year and deciding who to pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, be sure find out who Stephen A. picked. Then go heavy the other way.