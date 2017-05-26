Shaquille O'Neal's Feet Are Something Else

Shaquille O'Neal's feet were the topic of much discussion on Inside the NBA on Thursday night, for better or worse. The big man popped this gnarly-looking appendage out during halftime of the Cavaliers’ blowout victory and immediately overshadowed the basketball being played in Boston.

It takes a big man to be comfortable showing the wear and tear caused by a 20-year NBA career and Shaq is, truly, one of the biggest men.

Nineties kids will remember that Sports Illustrated for Kids did extensive reporting on O’Neal’s Size-22 foot when he was in the early stages of his career. Part of their coverage included a life-size picture of his shoe and the note it could hold four cans of soda.

I do not think kids need a print follow-up story on what that foot looks like now. It is only suitable for the internet.