This Golf Beer Pong Trick Shot Video Is Oddly Transfixing This Golf Beer Pong Trick Shot Video Is Oddly Transfixing Miscellany This Golf Beer Pong Trick Shot Video Is Oddly Transfixing By Ryan Glasspiegel 1 minute ago Follow @sportsrapport shares share tweet sms send email By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 1 minute ago Follow @sportsrapport This video comes by way of Tania Tare, a New Zealander who has a lot of talent and patience. Lord knows how many takes this beer pong rack took to complete, but it’ll motivate you to do something productive with your holiday weekend. Golf + Beer Pong = This!! 😉@pumagolf @cobragolf A post shared by Tania Tare (@taniatare63) on May 23, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT [H/T House of Highlights] beer pong, Miscellany shares share tweet sms send email
Comments