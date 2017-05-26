USA Today Sports

This Golf Beer Pong Trick Shot Video Is Oddly Transfixing

This video comes by way of Tania Tare, a New Zealander who has a lot of talent and patience. Lord knows how many takes this beer pong rack took to complete, but it’ll motivate you to do something productive with your holiday weekend.

Golf + Beer Pong = This!! 😉@pumagolf @cobragolf

A post shared by Tania Tare (@taniatare63) on

[H/T House of Highlights]

