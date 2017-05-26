X-Pac Meth Case Dropped Due to "Insufficient Evidence"

X-Pac, whose real name is Sean Waltman, has received some great news headed into the holiday weekend. Pro Wrestling Sheet editor-in-chief Ryan Satin confirmed with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office that the case against Waltman, stemming from an arrest at LAX airport in early May, has been dropped to due to “insufficient evidence.”

Waltman had been stopped in customs on the way out to a wrestling event in the UK, and was accused of possessing 38 meth/Amphetamine capsules. Waltman adamantly proclaimed his innocence.